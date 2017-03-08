Woman Asks City's Help Honoring World...

Woman Asks City's Help Honoring World War I Veterans on Centennial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Cape May County Herald

Kate Wyatt, speaking for the Greater Cape May Historical Society, asked that the city spruce up the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial at the City Council meeting March 7. CAPE MAY - Kate Wyatt, speaking for the Greater Cape May Historical Society, asked Cape May City Council March 7 for support in helping the society celebrate the centennial of America's entry into World War I. It was in 1917, after a Presidential election in which Woodrow Wilson, former New Jersey governor, ran as the candidate who had kept America out of the war, that Wilson responded to continued German attacks on American merchant vessels by taking the country into the stalemated European conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Sat Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb 19 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12) Apr '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 6
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Cape May County was issued at March 13 at 2:22PM EDT

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC