Woman Asks City's Help Honoring World War I Veterans on Centennial
Kate Wyatt, speaking for the Greater Cape May Historical Society, asked that the city spruce up the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial at the City Council meeting March 7. CAPE MAY - Kate Wyatt, speaking for the Greater Cape May Historical Society, asked Cape May City Council March 7 for support in helping the society celebrate the centennial of America's entry into World War I. It was in 1917, after a Presidential election in which Woodrow Wilson, former New Jersey governor, ran as the candidate who had kept America out of the war, that Wilson responded to continued German attacks on American merchant vessels by taking the country into the stalemated European conflict.
