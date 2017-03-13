Wildwood's piers ready for summer with new ticket, wristband sale

WILDWOOD -- The state may have just experienced the worst snowstorm of the season, but spring really is right around the corner and Morey's Piers in Wildwood is gearing up for fun in the sun. Morey's Piers just announced its annual spring sale with savings up to 38 percent off season passes to all three piers, amusements, and water parks.

