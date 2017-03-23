Widener University Recognizes Wildwoo...

Widener University Recognizes Wildwood High Schooler with Leadership Award

Tuesday

Nocho, from Wildwood High School, has made a difference by volunteering as a peer leader for younger students and serving as secretary of the WILDWOOD - Widener University, one of the nation's premier universities for civic engagement and applied leadership, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10, is proud to recognize Mia Nocho of Wildwood, NJ as a winner of the Widener University High School Leadership Awards. In its sixth year, the program is recognizing 174 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what is right, address a wrong and make a difference in their communities or schools.

Wildwood, NJ

