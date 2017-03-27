Vets Rally for Use of Area Health Fac...

Vets Rally for Use of Area Health Facilities; Cite Agent Orange that Affects Many

Facing this city's Vietnam Memorial Wall with its 58,195 names, survivors of that war, some living with the lingering effects of Agent Orange, others whose loved ones died from vestiges of the defoliant, called for local veterans' health care at a March 25 rally that drew about 200. The rally began here at 11 a.m. and, shortly after noon, traveled north on Garden State Parkway to the Ocean View Rest Stop where the Armed Forces Memorial was the centerpiece for more calls for better veterans' care from officials, chiefly at the federal level.

