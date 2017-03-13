Veterans Plan Rally for Health Care, ...

Veterans Plan Rally for Health Care, Effects of Defoliant Agent Orange

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Veterans from Post 184, American Legion and Chapter 955, Vietnam Veterans of America, Wildwood, plan to host a rally March 25 at the Wildwood Vietnam Memorial Wall at 11 a.m. Those organizations, joined by veterans and their families and extended families, bring awareness of the effects of toxic exposure to Agent Orange. That defoliant, widely used in the Vietnam War, has affected millions of veterans and is being investigated to have an adverse effect on the children and grandchildren of those veterans.

