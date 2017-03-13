These 2 shore towns always trade sand...

These 2 shore towns always trade sand during big storms

Thursday Mar 16

During Tuesday's nor'easter , high tides and strong winds stripped away the bottom of North Wildwood's dunes, bringing a new level of beach erosion to the Cape May County shore town. Just as they do after every storm, officials knew where to go to look for their displaced sand.

