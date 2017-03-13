The Wildwoods' Top Police Address Chamber
WILDWOOD a' Hosted by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, the annual State of the Cities Address offered more than networking and lunch March 8. The Wildwoods' police chiefs and captain from each municipality presented a glimpse of their communities, new initiatives, and challenges across the island. Chief Jackie Ferentz of West Wildwood took the podium first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar 11
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb 19
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC