The Wildwoods' Top Police Address Cha...

The Wildwoods' Top Police Address Chamber

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Cape May County Herald

WILDWOOD a' Hosted by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, the annual State of the Cities Address offered more than networking and lunch March 8. The Wildwoods' police chiefs and captain from each municipality presented a glimpse of their communities, new initiatives, and challenges across the island. Chief Jackie Ferentz of West Wildwood took the podium first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar 11 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb 19 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12) Apr '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 6
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC