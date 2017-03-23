Stranded dolphin at Jersey Shore hitches ride with Coast Guard
STONE HARBOR -- A wayward dolphin that became stranded on a Jersey Shore beach on Monday was given a lift by the Coast Guard, who took the dolphin five miles out to sea. The dolphin stranded in Stone Harbor, Cape May County was reported to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the group said on its Facebook page .
