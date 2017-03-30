South Jersey Vets Rallying To Bring More Awareness To Effects of Agent Orange

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Wildwood's Vietnam Memorial Wall is a smaller version of the one in Washington, D.C. It displays more than 58,000 names of Americans killed in the war, but experts say countless more have become casualties of Agent Orange - a potent herbicide used to destroy the jungle. "Our friends are dying and they're not knowing that they're dying from this and now it's affecting our kids," says Harry Weimar, a Vietnam Vet and Commander of American Legion Post 184 in Wildwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.