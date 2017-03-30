South Jersey Vets Rallying To Bring M...

South Jersey Vets Rallying To Bring More Awareness To Effects of Agent Orange

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: CBS Local

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Wildwood's Vietnam Memorial Wall is a smaller version of the one in Washington, D.C. It displays more than 58,000 names of Americans killed in the war, but experts say countless more have become casualties of Agent Orange - a potent herbicide used to destroy the jungle. "Our friends are dying and they're not knowing that they're dying from this and now it's affecting our kids," says Harry Weimar, a Vietnam Vet and Commander of American Legion Post 184 in Wildwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar 19 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar 11 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC