Only in South Jersey: 9 strange and unique sights to see in N.J.'s lower half
The conversation about the differences between North Jersey and South Jersey is a never-ending one. While north Jersey has mountains, views of New York City, and "Friday the 13th's" original Camp Crystal Lake, the southern half of the state has many quirky roadside attractions that are unique to South Jersey.
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb 19
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
