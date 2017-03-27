Officer Montes Making a Difference in...

Officer Montes Making a Difference in West Wildwood, Easing Tension

Friday Mar 24

WEST WILDWOOD a' "I'm trying to make a difference in someone's life," Officer Darren Montes said quietly with a smile. On a chilly evening in West Wildwood, Montes shared some of his experiences and accomplishments as a police officer who uses his native language, Spanish, as a way to help "ease tension" between residents and law enforcement.

Wildwood, NJ

