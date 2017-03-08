N. Wildwood Seeks Island-wide Taxi License; April to Highlight City History
NORTH WILDWOOD a' "I've studied every form of government in New Jersey," City Clerk and Historian Scott Jett, said during comment at the March 7 City Council meeting. According to Jett, April will commemorate the city's incorporation in 1917, 100 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb 19
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC