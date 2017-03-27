N. Wildwood Adopts Budget, Tax Rate I...

N. Wildwood Adopts Budget, Tax Rate Increases Under a Cent

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Cape May County Herald

NORTH WILDWOOD a' For "superb athletic ability," Mayor Patrick Rosenello and North Wildwood City Council awarded the Margaret Mace Girls' Basketball Team a special proclamation as the council meeting began March 21. Each player received a proclamation, and one was presented to the team as a whole. Rosenello praised the team for "discipline" and 42-wins with no losses this past season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar 19 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar 11 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC