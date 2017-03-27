N. Wildwood Adopts Budget, Tax Rate Increases Under a Cent

NORTH WILDWOOD a' For "superb athletic ability," Mayor Patrick Rosenello and North Wildwood City Council awarded the Margaret Mace Girls' Basketball Team a special proclamation as the council meeting began March 21. Each player received a proclamation, and one was presented to the team as a whole. Rosenello praised the team for "discipline" and 42-wins with no losses this past season.

