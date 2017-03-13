Location Change: North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day Ceremony and Celebration, Sat., March 11
Due to the impending weather forecast including frigid temperatures and 20-30 mph winds, North Wildwood's St. Patrick's Day Ceremony and Celeb Due to the impending weather forecast including frigid temperatures and 20-30 mph winds, North Wildwood's St. Patrick's Day Ceremony and Celeb By Al Campbell, editor - It is easy to become jaded in today's society, to think that goodness and virtue have departed the planet for parts u NORTH WILDWOOD - Due to the impending weather forecast including frigid temperatures and 20-30 mph winds, North Wildwood's St. Patrick's Day Ceremony and Celebration of events will take place in the North Wildwood Recreation Center - 900 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 on Sat., March 11, 2017.
