Location Change: North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day Ceremony and Celebration, Sat., March 11

NORTH WILDWOOD - Due to the impending weather forecast including frigid temperatures and 20-30 mph winds, North Wildwood's St. Patrick's Day Ceremony and Celebration of events will take place in the North Wildwood Recreation Center - 900 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 on Sat., March 11, 2017.

