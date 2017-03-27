Legion Commander Vows to Stay At Rio Intersection 'Til VA Acts

Harry Weimar, commander American Legion Post 184, Wildwood issued the following statement as a follow-up to the rally calling for local veterans' health care March 25: "I am going to be at the intersection of Routes 9 and 47 March 28 at 9 a.m. in the old gas station lot. Any veteran that wants to join me is more than welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.