Legion Commander Vows to Stay At Rio Intersection 'Til VA Acts
Harry Weimar, commander American Legion Post 184, Wildwood issued the following statement as a follow-up to the rally calling for local veterans' health care March 25: "I am going to be at the intersection of Routes 9 and 47 March 28 at 9 a.m. in the old gas station lot. Any veteran that wants to join me is more than welcome.
