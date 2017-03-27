Harron to Run for Sheriff as Democrat, After Republicans Selected Nolan

In an unusual, possibly unprecedented move, after losing the Republican nomination, Richard Harron accepted the Democratic nomination for the seat March 29, at a meeting at the Historic Courthouse. Harron, a retired sheriffA's officer with extensive experience in the department, had challenged Undersheriff Robert Nolan for the Republican nomination to succeed Sheriff Gary Schaffer, who decided not to seek another term this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.