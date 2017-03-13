City Honors Grand Marshal Connelly

City Honors Grand Marshal Connelly

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Cape May County Herald

NORTH WILDWOOD a' "At the heart of the Irish-American community," Jack Connelly, formerly of South Philadelphia, presided over the city's St. Patrick's Day ceremony and parade March 11. As biting winds blew, North Wildwood residents gathered in the Community Center gymnasium, resplendent in rich tartan patterns and 40 shades of green. Former president of the Cape May County Ancient Order of Hibernians , Connelly and his wife Kathleen made North Wildwood their permanent home in 1995.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar 11 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb 19 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12) Apr '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 6
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC