City Honors Grand Marshal Connelly
NORTH WILDWOOD a' "At the heart of the Irish-American community," Jack Connelly, formerly of South Philadelphia, presided over the city's St. Patrick's Day ceremony and parade March 11. As biting winds blew, North Wildwood residents gathered in the Community Center gymnasium, resplendent in rich tartan patterns and 40 shades of green. Former president of the Cape May County Ancient Order of Hibernians , Connelly and his wife Kathleen made North Wildwood their permanent home in 1995.
