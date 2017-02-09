Women's Monthly Outreach for February
By Pastor Bill Laky - One reader wrote, "I just lost my wife of 62 years and 134 days, and I'm devastated. I prayed and prayed for my wife, an Women's Monthly Outreach for the month of February will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea, 3rd and Atlantic Ave., North Wildwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC