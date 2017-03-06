Wildwood Commissioners Debate Dune: - Work in Progress,' Opinions Differ

WILDWOOD a' "I'm between a rock and a hard place," Commissioner Anthony Leonetti said during an intense debate at the Feb. 22 City Commission meeting. As the Department of Environmental Protection and Army Corps of Engineers progress with an island-wide dune project, the leadership of Wildwood continues a discussion of its own: where and how will the dune most benefit the city's citizens, business owners, and summer guests? With the 2017 summer on the horizon, commissioners have only a short window of time to present the DEP and Corps with their suggestions and concerns before the plan is set and put into action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.