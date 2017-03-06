Wildwood Commissioners Debate Dune: -...

Wildwood Commissioners Debate Dune: - Work in Progress,' Opinions Differ

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Cape May County Herald

WILDWOOD a' "I'm between a rock and a hard place," Commissioner Anthony Leonetti said during an intense debate at the Feb. 22 City Commission meeting. As the Department of Environmental Protection and Army Corps of Engineers progress with an island-wide dune project, the leadership of Wildwood continues a discussion of its own: where and how will the dune most benefit the city's citizens, business owners, and summer guests? With the 2017 summer on the horizon, commissioners have only a short window of time to present the DEP and Corps with their suggestions and concerns before the plan is set and put into action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb 19 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12) Apr '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 6
News Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jax 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC