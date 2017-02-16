VFW Announces Essay Contest Winner

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Cape May County District 17 is honored to announce their 2017 "Patriots' Pen" youth essay contest winner for grades 6 to 8 as Maya Eve Benichou. Maya is a 6th grade student from Margaret Mace Elementary School in North Wildwood and her essay was submitted from North Wildwood VFW Post 5941.

