VFW Announces Essay Contest Winner
Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Cape May County District 17 is honored to announce their 2017 "Patriots' Pen" youth essay contest winner for grades 6 to 8 as Maya Eve Benichou. Maya is a 6th grade student from Margaret Mace Elementary School in North Wildwood and her essay was submitted from North Wildwood VFW Post 5941.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC