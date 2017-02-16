VFW Announces Essay Contest Winner

VFW Announces Essay Contest Winner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Cape May County District 17 is honored to announce their 2017 "Patriots' Pen" youth essay contest winner for grades 6 to 8 as Maya Eve Benichou. Maya is a 6th grade student from Margaret Mace Elementary School in North Wildwood and her essay was submitted from North Wildwood VFW Post 5941.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12) Apr '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 6
News Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jax 1
News At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Billmore and ripoff 2
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC