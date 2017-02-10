Three Face Kidnap, Conspiracy Charges Involving Woman, Child
Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto announce the arrest of Jason Rue, 34, and JennyVon Vasquez, 31, both from Ewing, N.J., and Jose Hernandez, 19, of Wildwood. On Feb. 5 at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers from the Wildwood Police Department responded to the 100 East block Schellenger Avenue for the report of a woman being held against her will at that location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC