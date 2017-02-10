Three Face Kidnap, Conspiracy Charges Involving Woman, Child

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto announce the arrest of Jason Rue, 34, and JennyVon Vasquez, 31, both from Ewing, N.J., and Jose Hernandez, 19, of Wildwood. On Feb. 5 at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers from the Wildwood Police Department responded to the 100 East block Schellenger Avenue for the report of a woman being held against her will at that location.

