This N.J. pumi is looking to take a bite out of Westminster dog show 2017
Barking loudly, as if to issue a warning shot, the silver-gray dog dives behind a shrub in Marika Foreman's Somerville backyard like a woolly speeding bullet. For a minute, it seems as if he's left the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC