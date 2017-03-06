Scholarship Fund Announces Applicatio...

Scholarship Fund Announces Applications Are Now Available

Monday Feb 27

The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund, Inc. is pleased to announce that applications for its competitive 2017 Scholarship Programs are now available for graduating high school seniors who are current residents of the Wildwoods - Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood, and North Wildwood. Deadline to apply is close of business April 3, 2017.

Wildwood, NJ

