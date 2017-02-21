New
The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the Second Annual State of the Cities Address featuring the police chiefs of the Wildwoods will take place on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Blue Water Grille, 3320 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood. The police chiefs will update the community on the current state of each municipality and past, ongoing and scheduled projects.
