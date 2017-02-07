Melodies of love

Romance is in the air: Bustleton's John Primerano will perform at Tiffany Diner banquet room on Sunday, Feb. 12. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO Bustleton's John Primerano has been in the entertainment business for more than a half-century, though some caregiving duties in recent years cut back on his appearances. Primerano, though, is now looking to get back in front of live audiences on a regular basis with creation of JPM Productions.

