Local Resident Stars in Independent Short Film
Although Wildwood resident Vince Greer starred in multiple films as a child, it wasn't until recently that he stepped back onto the scene. Last spring, film crews flooded Cape May County as they filmed the independent feature film "Wetlands."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb 19
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC