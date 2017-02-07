Jack Connolly to Serve as Grand Marshal for North Wildwood's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade
NORTH WILDWOOD -- Mayor Patrick Rosenello announced Feb. 2, 2017 that the grand marshal for this year's St. Patrick's Day parade will be Jack Connolly of North Wildwood, NJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
