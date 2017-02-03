Four-week Investigation Leads to Man'...

Four-week Investigation Leads to Man's Arrest For Drug Distribution

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Members of the Wildwood Police Department Street Crimes Unit concluded a four-week investigation concerning the sales of narcotics from a residence located in the 100 block West Wildwood Avenue in Wildwood Jan. 31. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Cape May County SWAT Team executed a court authorized search warrant targeting the aforementioned residence, in connection to the illicit sales of narcotics from the residence. As a result of the execution of the search warrant, distribution quantities of heroin were recovered during the search of the premises.

