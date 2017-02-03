Four-week Investigation Leads to Man's Arrest For Drug Distribution

Members of the Wildwood Police Department Street Crimes Unit concluded a four-week investigation concerning the sales of narcotics from a residence located in the 100 block West Wildwood Avenue in Wildwood Jan. 31. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Cape May County SWAT Team executed a court authorized search warrant targeting the aforementioned residence, in connection to the illicit sales of narcotics from the residence. As a result of the execution of the search warrant, distribution quantities of heroin were recovered during the search of the premises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.