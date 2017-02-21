College's New President Details Agenda

Monday Feb 20

Dr. Barbara Gaba, Atlantic Cape Community College's ninth president, speaks at Cape May County Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting Feb. 16 COURT HOUSE - Dr. Barbara Gaba, Atlantic Cape Community College's ninth president, and in office less than three weeks, addressed Cape May County Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting Feb. 16 at the local campus. Her address contained an outline of the agenda that would place the college in a position its founders envisioned, one where the county's residents could be trained for better jobs and, by that, improve the future.

