Appellate Court Denies Bank Robber's Petition
On Jan. 31, the Appellate Division of the state Superior Court dealt convicted bank robber Donald Kelley Jr., 51, a serious legal setback when it denied his post-conviction petition that blamed his attorney for "ineffective assistance" of counsel at the time of his guilty plea in 2012. This is the second appeal from a Jan. 28, 2015 appeal to the sentencing Judge Patricia Wild, who denied Kelley's initial appeal of his plea and his sentencing.
