Wildwood Seeks Maxwell Field Changes

Wildwood Seeks Maxwell Field Changes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Cape May County Herald

WILDWOOD a' "Year-round opportunities" may hit a home-run in Wildwood with the resurfacing project of Maxwell Field's facilities. Discussed and presented during the Jan. 25 city commissioners' meeting, the improvements to Maxwell Field will involve installing artificial turf instead of a traditional grass surface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12) Apr '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 6
News Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jax 1
News At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Billmore and ripoff 2
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC