Wildwood police arrest escaped prisoner during traffic stop

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Elizabeth Singh, 39, who was wanted for escaping from a state prison, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Washington Avenue, according to the Wildwood Police Department's Facebook page . Singh, of Rio Grande, gave police false information about her identity when they questioned her, police said.

