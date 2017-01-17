Wildwood police arrest escaped prisoner during traffic stop
Elizabeth Singh, 39, who was wanted for escaping from a state prison, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Washington Avenue, according to the Wildwood Police Department's Facebook page . Singh, of Rio Grande, gave police false information about her identity when they questioned her, police said.
