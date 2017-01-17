Two Crashes, Both Drivers Allegedly Overdosed: Police

Middle Township Police Department responded to two motor vehicle accidents Jan. 13 which involved drivers suspected of overdosing while driving. The first accident occurred on Route 47 at the intersection of Railroad Avenue in Rio Grande at approximately 11:22 a.m. The investigation revealed that Jerimiah Craver, 61, of Villas, was stopped at a red light on Route 47 in his 2006 Dodge Dakota when he was rear ended by Philip King, 38, of Burleigh, who was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang.

