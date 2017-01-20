Top dogs: Hundreds compete in Jersey Shore dog show
WILDWOOD -- The city has once again gone to the dogs, as hundreds of canines competed in the All Breed Dog Show at the Wildwoods Convention Center Thursday. The Atlantic Ocean Classic Dog Show Cluster features five days of contests, which continue through the weekend.
