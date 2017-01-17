The Cape May Artists' Cooperative Gallery Welcomes New Artists
Located at 122 Sunset Blvd., West Cape May, they join the first and only artists' cooperative in the county whose mission is to foster local art and contribute to the understanding and appreciation of the visual arts in Cape May County. Owned and operated by its members, the COOP carries a full selection of members' original work including paintings, photography, mixed media, jewelry, works in wood and bird carvings, clay, and paper and fiber arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec 30
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec 21
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC