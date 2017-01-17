The Cape May Artists' Cooperative Gallery Welcomes New Artists

Located at 122 Sunset Blvd., West Cape May, they join the first and only artists' cooperative in the county whose mission is to foster local art and contribute to the understanding and appreciation of the visual arts in Cape May County. Owned and operated by its members, the COOP carries a full selection of members' original work including paintings, photography, mixed media, jewelry, works in wood and bird carvings, clay, and paper and fiber arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.