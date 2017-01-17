Powerful nor'easter hits the Northeast

Powerful nor'easter hits the Northeast

Daily Mail

Hold on to your hats! Powerful nor'easter threatens to bring two inches of rain and gusts of up to 70 mph to the East Coast Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey shut down their Air Train service to the terminals at 1pm on Monday because of the winds A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the East Coast on Monday, threatening to snarl travel for millions, after tornadoes killed at least 20 people in the South over the weekend. More than 600 flights were canceled by midday Monday, with Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey the hardest hit U.S. airport.

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Cape May County was issued at January 23 at 3:06PM EST

