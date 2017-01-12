North Wildwood Police Nab Fugitive fr...

North Wildwood Police Nab Fugitive from Pennsylvania

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Cape May County Herald

On Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m., Detective Justin Melo spotted the fugitive, Mario Gigliotti, getting into a vehicle on 22nd Avenue and stopped him in the area of 12th and New York avenues. Gigliotti was wanted for escape after he did not return to a work release program in Philadelphia on Sept.

