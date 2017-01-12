Indictments Filed Jan. 11
A charge of "certain person" means that the individual being charged was previously convicted of a crime that removed his right to possess a weapon. Violation of such a ban is a separate offense.
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec 30
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec 21
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
