Getting chilly for charity: Big turnout at Wildwood Polar Plunge

Sunday Jan 15

WILDWOOD -- With both the air and water temperature hovering around 40 degrees, more than a thousand men, women and children raced toward the chilly Atlantic Ocean to raise money for Special Olympics New Jersey as hundreds of spectators cheered them on. Some dove in head first, a few barely dipped their toes in.

