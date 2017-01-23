Aviation Museum Announces Volunteer of the Month
The Board of Directors at Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum has named Thomas Camp as volunteer of the month for January 2017. The Aviation Museum is proud to honor outstanding citizens for their dedicated service.
