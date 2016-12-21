Woman previously met man who allegedly robbed her at gunpoint, report says

MIDDLE -- The Middle Township woman held at gunpoint in her home with her 3-year-old daughter Wednesday morning met the alleged robber the previous day , according to a report on PressofAtlanticCity.com. In an interview with the Press, Kellie McKenna said the 31-year-old North Wildwood man and one of McKenna's friends stopped by her Bucknell Drive home the previous day as she tried to cobble together $3,000 to bail her boyfriend out of jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.