Wildwood Pursues Back Bay Project; Special Meeting Scheduled for Jan. 4
WILDWOOD a' "Let's bring the dunes up on the four," said Mayor Ernie Troiano during the city commissioners' meeting Dec. 28, the last meeting of 2016. With several large undertakings facing the city, the governing body looks forward to 2017 and the challenges and opportunities that the new year will bring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec 30
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec 21
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
|Retail Customer Service Evaluators Needed (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|rricci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC