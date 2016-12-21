W. Wildwood Greets CFO; Marks Festive Season
WEST WILDWOOD a' Residents and officials of West Wildwood gathered in and outside borough hall to welcome the Christmas holiday season. Elaine Crowley was sworn as the new chief financial officer for the borough in light of Neil Young's resignation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent!
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
|Retail Customer Service Evaluators Needed (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|rricci
|1
|Winter storm warning issued for large area of N.J. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE LEWIS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC