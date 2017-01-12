Three Fishing Loans Approved, Committ...

Three Fishing Loans Approved, Committee Reappointed 'Til 2019

Friday Dec 30

Freeholders approved three commercial fishing revolving loans Dec. 27 and reappointed all members of the committee that oversees those loans. The Revolving Fishing Loan Program began in 1984 with a grant provided through the Small Cities Community Block Grant Program with oversight by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, according to the county website.

