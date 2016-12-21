Stone Harbor Gets Grant to Thwart Flooding
The Christie Administration announced Dec. 20 that Stone Harbor had been awarded a $2.7-million grant to fund a stormwater and storm-surge mitigation project that will protect the flood-prone downtown area as well as the major evacuation route for the Cape May County shore community. According to a release, the funding from the Department of Environmental Protection's Flood Hazard Risk Reduction and Resiliency Grant Program will be used to protect businesses and homes in the downtown area between 88th and 99th streets.
