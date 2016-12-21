O'Connor Is Interim Administrator As Middle Twp. Seeks Replacement
At a special meeting of Middle Township Committee Nov. 30, Steven O'Connor was tapped as the interim township administrator. The post had been filled by Connie Mahon, who resigned 90 days ago to accept a similar post in Wildwood Crest.
