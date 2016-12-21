North Wildwood VFW Announces Patriotic Essay Winners

North Wildwood VFW Post 5941 is proud to announce the names of local student 1st place winners from North Wildwood. Wildwood Catholic High School senior Maryanne T. Mathis , Trinity Catholic Elementary Grade 8 Grace C. Buckman Grade 7 Ivy Bolle, and Margaret Mace Elementary Grade 8 Julianne Elizabeth Schmitz Grade 7 Edison Pham Grade 6 Maya Eve Benichou.

