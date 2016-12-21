New Jersey town: We're not to blame in beach collapse death
In this Oct. 25, 2016 photo, Sandra Smith, left, Tasha Hart, center, and Domonique McNeil, right, attend a news conference in Egg Harbor Township N.J., about the drowning deaths of relatives at a beach in North Wildwood N.J. A New Jersey town being sued for the drowning death of a man swept out to sea when the sand collapsed underneath him says it is immune from lawsuits due to a state law governing unimproved public property. North Wildwood claims the law puts the risk for use of such property on the user.
