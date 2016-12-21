Many Appointments Set Stage for - 17

Freeholders passed a resolution Dec. 13 that set the annual reorganization meeting for Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. in the county Administration Building, 4 Moore Road. Authorized agreements for firefighter instructors for the Fire Marshal's Office for one-year terms starting Jan. 1, 2017: James Burleigh, William Dukes, Robert Feltwell, Michael Johnson, Sean McDevitt, Keith Nielsen, Daniel Speigel, William Cripps, Daniel Dunn, Dale Gentek, Ron Martinelli, William Mulligan, Lewis Ostrander, Richard Sweeten, Richard Dean, Michael Eck, Arthur Hayden, Nancy McDevitt, Robert Newkirk, Christopher Parke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.